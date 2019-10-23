Second Brother Arrested in Berwick Beating Death

BERWICK, Pa. — A second man is now charged with homicide in connection with a brutal beating earlier this month that ultimately killed a woman in Berwick.

Christopher Lynn was arraigned in Berwick Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Lynn lives in Carbondale and was arraigned wearing an inmate’s jumpsuit because he was recently locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison on a probation violation. He served a year in that jail after pleading guilty to beating and robbing a woman in Thornhurst in 2015.

He is now charged with criminal homicide for the beating of Geraldine Carson in Berwick earlier this month.

Carson died on Monday.

According to arrest papers, Lynn and his brother Michael Porth, who was arrested after the beating, were meth dealers who dealt the drugs out of Carson’s mobile home.

According to arrest papers, Lynn claimed that Carson owed him money.

Arrest papers also show that Porth told police that Lynn made threats to hurt Carson and others in the mobile home park.

Porth remains in the Columbia County Jail.

Lynn was brought back to the Lackawanna County Prison though he likely will be returned to Columbia County to stand trial.

