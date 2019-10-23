× Penn State Fraternity Suspended After Teen’s Death

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has suspended a fraternity after a teenager died in an off-campus house.

According to the university, John Schoenig died Saturday at an off-campus house on West College Avenue.

Officials say the house was occupied by members of the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Chi Phi Fraternity but was not the frat’s official residence.

The 17-year-old boy was a high school student at Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy in Erie.

Authorities in State College looking for anyone with information on that teen’s death over the weekend.