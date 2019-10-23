× Free After School Program in Jersey Shore Sets Students up for Success

With cooler temperatures and winter weather on the way, staying active outdoors for many teens isn’t always easy.

However, keeping youngsters moving is just one of the many goals behind a free after school program in Lycoming County.

It all ties into the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA’s “Brick House Program.” Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the program Wednesday morning.

Those who run the free program say it “provides a safe structured environment with many activities for teens including Homework Support, Arts & Humanities, Character Development, Service-Learning, Social Competence, Conflict Resolution, and Health, Wellness & Fitness.”

The free program is partially funded through the Lycoming County United Way and the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

Brick House is specifically designed for young people ages 12 to 17 (generally for teens in 6th- 12th grade).

You DO NOT need to be a YMCA member to attend.

For a closer look at the program’s specifics, click here to check out the handbook.

If you have any questions, please contact Program Director Amber Kachelries at 570-398-2150 ext. 403 or email amberk@rvrymca.org. You can also head to the Jersey Shore Branch Y’s website for more information.

ANOTHER FREE PROGRAM:

The Jersey Shore Branch YMCA also offers a FREE program for cancer survivors. It’s called “LIVESTRONG at the YMCA.” To learn more about the evidence-based program, click here.