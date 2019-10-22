× Veterans Day 2019: ‘Why We Call Them Heroes’ Photo Gallery

WNEP-TV is proud of its servicemen and women. They are selfless and embody the ideals upon which America was founded – the willingness to fight and defend Freedom.

We would like everyone to meet them. You can send us your Veteran’s picture, along with some information, and we’ll post them on our website for all to see.

Plus, some of the submissions may appear on WNEP-TV’s Veterans Day Special: Why We Call Them Heroes. That special airs on Veterans Day, shortly after the news headlines at 7pm, only on WNEP-TV 16.

CLICK HERE to submit your photo today.