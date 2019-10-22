× Tiffany’s Has Released an Incredibly Limited Advent Calendar That Costs $112,000

As the holiday season approaches, brands are releasing scores of luxury Advent calendars filled with toys, beauty products, candies, and even beer.

But luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has cast a towering, opulent shadow over them all with its Ultimate Advent Calendar, ringing in at a casual $112,000.

Don’t rush to the store, though. Only four of these festive hunks of money are available.

For the lucky few who can snag them, the packages will arrive as a 355-pound delivery and will be assembled by hand via what Tiffany & Co. calls “White Glove Service.”

The four-foot-tall display was designed as a replica of the company’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York. Behind each of the 24 doors and drawers hides a sparkling Tiffany product.

The website describes the gifts inside as ranging from their most desired products to some “witty everyday objects.”

And what is an everyday object for a Tiffany’s Advent Calendar customer? Apparently, it includes a “paper” cup, a clothespin, and a harmonica, which all seem pretty regular until you learn that they are actually made of Sterling Silver.

In addition to items from the Everyday Objects range, the signature Tiffany blue boxes will also reveal jewelry pieces dripping in diamonds, platinum, and gold, as well as perfume, an ornament, a key ring, and a candle.

The calendar is just the beginning

Not into Advent calendars? Don’t stress. There are plenty of other options for gifting.

The Advent calendar is only one of 12 curated gifts and experiences in Tiffany & Co.’s holiday catalog.

The Very Very Tiffany Holiday collection also includes a solid sterling silver greenhouse, a custom-made Tiffany Blue motorcycle, and an 11-day safari in Kenya which includes a set of custom TiffanyxGlobe-Trotter luggage to get you through the trip.