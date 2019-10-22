× Staff at Scranton Cultural Center Readying for Biden Campaign Stop

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to our area wraps up with a public event in Scranton, the candidate’s birthplace.

The Scranton Cultural Center is expecting a few hundred people to come Wednesday morning to hear Biden speak.

The staff at the Scranton Cultural Center pull off events almost daily, but when they got a call this weekend from Biden’s presidential campaign staff, they knew the pressure was on.

“It’s an exciting pressure, because it’s a little bit different from the norm, but we’re used to flipping and preparing for events, so this is just part of the business,” Deb Peterson said.

So, they started cleaning the place and setting up for a public campaign event expecting a few hundred people.

The cultural center has hosted many campaign events over its nearly 100-year history. Bernie Sanders stopped by in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

“I was only here a short while when Bernie Sanders came to town and that was very exciting. It was right during the campaign, so it was a little different with the detail, but it was very exciting. They occupied almost the entire building when they were here,” Peterson said.

It certainly feels like election season has arrived in the Electric City with visits from two vice presidents in just a few days.

Scranton Mayor Wayne Evans met Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Luzerne County on Monday.

Evans thinks this is just the beginning of campaign stops in our area as November of 2020 creeps closer.

“Already, which is amazing. We sort of expect that, I know, with Hillary Clinton, it was always part of our community, very much so, with her family. And with Joe Biden, Vice President Biden, so it always seems to be, whenever this opportunity comes every four years, we become that place, which is exciting,” said Mayor Evans.

Biden will speak at the Scranton Cultural Center on Wednesday morning. The event is open to the public. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Biden is expected to speak around 10 a.m. Click here for ticket information.