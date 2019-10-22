Lowe’s Donation Builds New Field House for Young Athletes in Old Forge

Posted 11:39 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40PM, October 22, 2019

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- There's a new field house in Old Forge.

The Old Forge Junior Blue Devils unveiled the renovations to the field house at Lower Pagnotti Park.

Upgrades include couches and appliances as well as new paint and insulation.

The work came courtesy of Lowe's.

Each year the company picks a group to help.

Players and coaches were thrilled to see the new digs for the first time.

"It just brings everybody together at our events to support the kids. It gives the kids a place to be and experience growing up as a football and cheerleader," said Joseph Dominick, Jr Devils President.

Lowe's also presented the Junior Blue Devils a check for $2500 at the ribbon cutting in Old Forge.

