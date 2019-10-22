Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Theft

Duryea, Pa. -- A man now admits he stole thousands from a fire company and an ambulance association in Luzerne County.
Eric Wruble pleaded guilty to charges of theft and forgery Monday.
According to investigators, he stole more than $136,000 from the Germania Hose Company in Duryea.
They say Wruble also wrote $14,000 worth of checks to himself from the Duryea Ambulance Association.
Wruble is the former treasurer of both organizations.
