Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Theft

Posted 5:19 pm, October 22, 2019, by

Duryea, Pa. -- A man now admits he stole thousands from a fire company and an ambulance association in Luzerne County.

Eric Wruble pleaded guilty to charges of theft and forgery Monday.

According to investigators, he stole more than $136,000 from the Germania Hose Company in Duryea.

They say Wruble also wrote $14,000 worth of checks to himself from the Duryea Ambulance Association.

Wruble is the former treasurer of both organizations.

 

