Fire Ruins Home of Woman who Donated Hair for Cancer Patient

TOWANDA, Pa. -- Among the charred rubble that now covers the backyard of this home in Towanda, you can still see children's toys and household items.

Everything inside this home has been damaged by smoke or water.

The home just off Mix Avenue belonged to the family of Kim Skaggs.

You may remember seeing her on Newswatch 16 last Friday when she shaved her head to show her support for Ariah Cook, a 6 year-old from Ulster Township battling brain cancer.

"I didn't want her to feel alone. So I decided to get rid of my hair too so we could look pretty together," said Skaggs.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday the home where Kim lives with her husband and four children went up in flames.

"I just couldn't believe it honestly. I mean, of all people," said Shannon Mccarthy.

Shannon Mccarthy lives just around the corner and she's known the Skaggs family for more than 20 years.

"I mean she has such a big heart. Sometimes you wonder why these things happen but she's strong, and we have a strong community. Everyone's gonna stand behind them and they have each other," said Mccarthy.

According to the Towanda Fire Department, only Kim and her dog were in the home at the time of the fire and both made it out safely.

Kim ran out with only the clothes on her back.

"I mean she doesn't even have shoes right now," said Mccarthy.

The Skaggs are staying in a nearby hotel right now.

Several members of the community have offered to donate clothing, shoes, and toiletries. Kim's sister started a GoFundMe page.

Newswatch 16 went back to the Stylin Station Salon, where Kim and Ariah got their haircuts together just a few days ago.

"Karma's not supposed to work like this. It's very shocking that this happened to her being that she just did this amazing thing for this little girl," said Tara Gardner, a hairstylist at The Stylin' Station Salon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.