Biden Returning to Our Area for Two Events

EXETER, Pa. — Former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in northeastern Pennsylvania for the next two days. His first stop is a fundraiser Tuesday night in Luzerne County and on Wednesday, he’s holding a rally in Scranton.

The event at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter is private.

The visit is the talk of the town in Exeter, especially considering Vice President Mike Pence was also here in Luzerne County visiting Schott North America in Duryea on Monday.

“I think it’s very exciting he’s coming back close to his hometown in Scranton. I hope that it’s going to be a great turnout for him considering that he just had our vice president in the area,” said Alison Brodginski of Dallas.

Luzerne County is considered a battleground region of the state. In the 2016 presidential election, Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton with almost 58 percent of the vote here.

But in 2012, the competition in Luzerne county was tighter with Democratic President Barack Obama getting nearly 52 percent of the vote compared to almost 47 percent for Republican Mitt Romney.

“I think it’s pretty cool to put us back on the national spotlight. I mean, I work there. We spent most of the day getting ready for him. Everybody has been pretty excited. You get the diversity, but everyone is excited. You know, it doesn’t matter what political party you are,” Steven Denardi said.

