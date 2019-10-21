Wyoming Seminary Wins 13-0 Over Berwick in Field Hockey Quarterfinals

Posted 10:38 pm, October 21, 2019

Alex Wesneski scored six goals, and the Wyoming Seminary field hockey team defeated Berwick 13-0 in the District II Class "A" Quarterfinals.

