Witnessing the ‘White-Out’

Posted 6:07 pm, October 21, 2019, by

"White-outs" in Happy Valley -- there isn't another sight like it in college football, according to the experts and those who know the place pretty well.

Penn State's first stadium-wide "white-out" came in 2007 against Notre Dame and since then, it's become one of the most breathtaking spectacles in college football.

On Saturday night in front of a national TV audience, one of the largest crowd's in Beaver Stadium history was on hand as Penn State held off Big 10 rival Michigan to stay undefeated on the season.

When you actually see the sea of white rocking Beaver Stadium, you'll understand why it's considered to be one of the most unique sights in the sport.

