Upper Park in Lehighton Almost Finished

Posted 5:18 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, October 21, 2019

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Caution tape still surrounds Upper Park in Lehighton. A major renovation project there is almost finished.

“I think it’s awesome. I am glad they redid it. It was a long time in the making. I think it’s awesome and I can’t wait to use it,” said Tammy Shook, Lehighton.

The park closed for renovations back in July. There are new lights, new sidewalks, and there are now ramps for people who use wheelchairs to get to and from the bandshell.

“I think it’s a great thing that they did all the work. It looks really nice what they did. A lot of people sit in the park,” said Scott Fritzinger, Lehighton.

“It’s fine. It doesn’t really seem much different. It is still the park, I guess,” said Ryan Parsons, Lehighton.

Related Story
Park Benches in Lehighton to be Returned

This park project cost a little more than $500,000 to complete. A lot of the money came from grants.

Tammy Shook and Scott Fritzinger watched the construction process from across the street.

“Yeah, I think it was good. Watching them and how they rebuilt it, it was a good experience,” said Shook.

“The sidewalks were getting bad. Them guys worked hard all summer long. They did an awesome job,” said Fritzinger.

The park will also get new benches that will be installed at a later date.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.