× Upper Park in Lehighton Almost Finished

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Caution tape still surrounds Upper Park in Lehighton. A major renovation project there is almost finished.

“I think it’s awesome. I am glad they redid it. It was a long time in the making. I think it’s awesome and I can’t wait to use it,” said Tammy Shook, Lehighton.

The park closed for renovations back in July. There are new lights, new sidewalks, and there are now ramps for people who use wheelchairs to get to and from the bandshell.

“I think it’s a great thing that they did all the work. It looks really nice what they did. A lot of people sit in the park,” said Scott Fritzinger, Lehighton.

“It’s fine. It doesn’t really seem much different. It is still the park, I guess,” said Ryan Parsons, Lehighton.

This park project cost a little more than $500,000 to complete. A lot of the money came from grants.

Tammy Shook and Scott Fritzinger watched the construction process from across the street.

“Yeah, I think it was good. Watching them and how they rebuilt it, it was a good experience,” said Shook.

“The sidewalks were getting bad. Them guys worked hard all summer long. They did an awesome job,” said Fritzinger.

The park will also get new benches that will be installed at a later date.