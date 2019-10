× Part of Interstate 81 Closed for Emergency Bridge Repairs in Luzerne County

ASHLEY, Pa. — A part of Interstate 81 is closed in Luzerne County for emergency bridge repairs.

According to PennDOT, one lane of I-81 south between Exit 165 (Mountain Top/Ashley) and Exit 164 (Nanticoke) is closed after a hole opened up on a bridge.

Work is expected to be done by early afternoon.

