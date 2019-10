× One Injured in Shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 2100 block of Hillside Avenue is closed Monday night after a shooting.

Police tell Newswatch 16 it happened around 9 p.m. in the city’s Newberry section.

One man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

