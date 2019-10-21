× New Apartments Coming to YMCA Building in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For many people working and living in downtown Williamsport, the old YMCA building has become an eyesore but starting next year, that will no longer be the case.

The building on West Fourth Street in Williamsport will soon be occupied. The vacant structure is set to become The Lofts at West Branch, an apartment complex.

“it’s a beautiful building and I would hate to just see it sit there unoccupied,” said Barbara Kennedy. “As far as apartments, they need them here.”

“Seeing that they are finally trying to do something with it, is amazing and for them to provide more living to the community instead of, you know, bringing something that no one can benefit off of, you know, that’s great,” said Tiffani Pinkney.

A realty firm based in Scranton bought the old YMCA building from the city of Williamsport for $1 back in April, but now they are looking to put $4 million worth of renovations into the structure.

Jerry Clark works at the Liberty Arena, which sits right next door to the old YMCA building and he told Newswatch 16 that a new apartment building is a big boost to the community.

“We are very excited,” said Clark “We look forward to them being a partner in the community. We have heard bits and pieces as far as what’s going to happen in there, but obviously, with an establishment right next door, we want nothing more than for that place to be used and filled and maximized.”

The building will house 30 units made up of one- or two-bedroom apartments. Architects for the project told Newswatch 16 that the building will also be receiving an exterior makeover to help spruce up the area.

Construction is set to take place within the next year and there is no timetable for when the project will be finished.