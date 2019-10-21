The Lake-Lehman field hockey team defeated Holy Redeemer 4-1 in the District II Class "A" Quarterfinals. With the win, the Black Knights advance to face Wyoming Area in the Semifinals.
Lake-Lehman Advances in District II Field Hockey Quarterfinals
-
Lake-Lehman @ Crestwood Field Hockey
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2019
-
Wyoming Area vs Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey
-
-
Penman The New Record Holder For The Lady Millionaire’s Soccer Team
-
Back On: Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area Set to Play Friday
-
Lake-Lehman football preps