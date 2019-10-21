KJ Hamler Reflects on Big Night Against Michigan

On the biggest stage in college football, KJ Hamler made a statement. The Penn State wide out finished with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' white out win over Michigan, his second career multi-touchdown game and fourth career 100 yard game. He also picked up the game-sealing first down. While the scores electrify Nittany Nation, for the sophomore, it's the little things he says he takes the most pride in.

