On the biggest stage in college football, KJ Hamler made a statement. The Penn State wide out finished with six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' white out win over Michigan, his second career multi-touchdown game and fourth career 100 yard game. He also picked up the game-sealing first down. While the scores electrify Nittany Nation, for the sophomore, it's the little things he says he takes the most pride in.
KJ Hamler Reflects on Big Night Against Michigan
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Gets Its Signature Win & An Interview With LaVar Arrington
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
-
Penn State Annihilates Maryland: ‘One of the More Complete Wins in my Six Years’
-
Penn State Improves To (5-0) With The 35-7 Victory Over Purdue
-
Former Team Doctor Sues Penn State
-
-
The Final Chapter of the Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now
-
White Out Campout
-
Penn State Under the Lights
-
PSU Coach Responds to ‘Racist’ Letter Sent to Player
-
Penn State Holds Off Michigan for 28-21 Win in White Out Game
-
-
Falcons Football Team Ready To Fly Again In 2019
-
Witnessing the ‘White-Out’
-
Penn State Survives Pitt, 17-10 in 100th Keystone Classic