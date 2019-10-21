Helping the Homeless and Their Pets

Posted 5:00 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:26PM, October 21, 2019

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Bags of dog food and other pet supplies are piling up at Sit, Stay, 'N Play near Stroudsburg.

Members of the animal training center in Stroud Township are collecting supplies for people in need who have pets.

"In the wintertime, it's hugely important. The other three seasons it still is, but not as much because the humans will give leftover food to their pets but in the winter with the cold, the humans need as much substance as they can. They are less likely to give to the pets," said Lisa Kirschner of Sit, Stay 'N Play.

This is the third year for the pet food collection.  Everything goes to the East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

"A lot of the people who are in need of food will feed their pets before they feed themselves. The donations that are given to us for the pets is very extremely important," said Candi Miller, East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

This pet food drive could not have come at a better time for the Salvation Army. Right now, they have no food to offer people with pets.

"There are a lot of pets that are hungry and do need it," said Miller.

"The first year we did about 1,500 pounds. So hopefully this year we will do more than three. That would be great," said Kirschner.

Donations of dog and cat food, blankets, beds, and flea and tick medicine can be dropped off at Sit, Stay 'N Play through December 9.

