Chase Down Podcast: World Series Preview with Ryan Spaeder

The World Series is set. Can the Nationals capture their first title and cap off what has been a truly magical ride? Or will the Astros claim their second championship in three years and work toward solidifying dynasty status? It’s a matchup between two excellent pitching staffs. To discuss, Chase brings on author, statistician, writer, analyst and baseball guru, Ryan Spaeder. They break down the World Series and talk some baseball.
