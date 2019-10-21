Anticipating Visit from Vice President Mike Pence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to land in our area Monday afternoon and speak to employees at Schott North America in Duryea.

The company makes high-tech glass for aerospace, the military, and other companies.

Federal agents began security sweeps of the building Monday morning.

While employees prepare for the vice president's arrival, people in the area are preparing to deal with road closures.

Once the vice president lands at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, police say there will be delays on Main Street through Avoca and along York Avenue in Duryea as the vice president travels to Schott.

"We get a lot of road closures anyway from the traffic on (Interstate) 81, so you know we've had people come here before, you know so they could handle it," said Duryea resident Georgianna Maslanka.

"It'll get from the light probably down to the next light if they close it like that because a lot of tractor-trailers come through here also," said Moosic resident Lenny Leidy.

Vice President Pence is scheduled to land after 3 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. From there, he will be coming straight to Duryea to speak at Schott North America.