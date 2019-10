Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several people were stabbed during a large fight outside a bar in Luzerne County.

According to police, the fight broke out in front of Claire's Bar on Hazle Street in Hanover Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say several people were stabbed but would not release the names or conditions of the victims or any other details about the fight.

The incident remains under investigation.