Pumpkin Party at Wilkes-Barre YMCA

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- You might have heard of bobbing for apples, but what about swimming for pumpkins?

Families looking to celebrate the Halloween season headed to the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA pool on Sunday morning.

Families picked out their favorite floating pumpkin and then headed to the multi-purpose room to decorate.

"It's just so exciting to see them having fun in the water. We do a lot of structured swim lessons and the swim team and things like that, but for them to just get a chance to jump in and practice their swimming skills that they've learned throughout the year, it's so exciting to see," said Andrea Butchko, YMCA aquatics director.

After decorating their pumpkins, families headed to the gym for even more Halloween activities.

