Officials Investigate House Explosion in Luzerne County

Posted 8:52 pm, October 20, 2019, by

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Fire crews were called to the place along West Church Street in Nanticoke just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a house explosion.

Officials say when they arrived, they found pieces of the home around the neighborhood and the smell of natural gas in the area.

One person who was home at the time got out safely but refused to be treated by emergency responders.

Crews then worked to knock down flames throughout the back side of the basement, up into the first and second floors of the home.

Investigators told Newswatch 16 the home had to be condemned after the blast.

A fire marshal has been called in to continue the investigation in Luzerne County.

 

