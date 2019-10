Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Even the pets got into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

A pet parade was held Sunday afternoon at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Pups dressed up as cute, funny, or even scary creatures.

Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo, Peggy Lee, and Kerry Brazen judged the parade, which raised money for Pawsitively for the Animals.

The best in show were brothers Shadow and Petey who dressed up as a PennDOT crew.