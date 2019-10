Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A home was destroyed by flames early Sunday morning in Columbia County.

Fire officials believe the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the place along Ruckle Hill Road near Berwick.

No one was home at the time.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the home was filled with smoke and flames when crews arrived.

A state police fire marshal has been called to investigate the fire.