Death of 17-year-old Boy in State College Under Investigation

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Police in State College are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Investigators were called to a home along West College Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday where the boy was reportedly unconscious and had shallow breathing.

Police say when paramedics were unable to revive the boy, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the boy had no signs of trauma.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.