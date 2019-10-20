The XFL launches in February 2020. Originally, the league started up in 2001 to little success. Will it be able to last more than one season this go around? There are a few things that could work in its favor. Chase outlines those possibilities, then brings on former Penn State and NFL quarterback, Matt McGloin, who was assigned to the New York Guardians of the XFL this week.
Chase Down Podcast: Matt McGloin on Joining the New York Guardians of the XFL
-
Matt McGloin joins New York Guardians
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Drubs Idaho in Season Opener; Matt McGloin on Sean Clifford’s Debut at QB
-
Matt McGloin joins the XFL’s New York Guardians
-
Matt McGloin Joining Sky TV in London As Broadcaster
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: Penn State Gets Its Signature Win & An Interview With LaVar Arrington
-
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: You Can Breathe Easier Now! Penn State Pulls Away From Buffalo
-
Chase Down Nittany 16 Podcast: The End Of The Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now
-
Chase Down Podcast: Phillies First Round Draft Pick, Bryson Stott
-
Chase Down Podcast: Clarks Summit Native and Writer for Sports Illustrated & The MMQB, Conor Orr
-
Penn State Under the Lights
-
-
PSU Coach Responds to ‘Racist’ Letter Sent to Player
-
Chase Down Podcast: Reviewing ‘Joker’ With Eric Brown & A Surprise Guest | Plus, Gym Code Violations
-
Fair Pay-to-Play Act