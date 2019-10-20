Chase Down Podcast: Matt McGloin on Joining the New York Guardians of the XFL

The XFL launches in February 2020. Originally, the league started up in 2001 to little success. Will it be able to last more than one season this go around? There are a few things that could work in its favor. Chase outlines those possibilities, then brings on former Penn State and NFL quarterback, Matt McGloin, who was assigned to the New York Guardians of the XFL this week.

