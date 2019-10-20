AV Restaurant Named Most Haunted Restaurant in Pennsylvania by Food Network

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A restaurant in downtown Scranton has creepy bragging rights to a title no other restaurant in the commonwealth can claim.
AV Restaurant and Lounge was named the most haunted eatery in Pennsylvania by The Food Network.
It's all due to some beyond-the-grave experiences.
Workers tell stories about feeling watched or being touched or hearing noises when no one's around.
To add to the spooky folklore, the spot on Penn Avenue was used as a temporary morgue during the 1918 influenza epidemic.
"Some people are very scared of the basement, very scared of the upstairs. Just like won't go up there in the dark or anything. There have been rumors of people being touched on the shoulder going down to the basement," said Meaghan Goode, a server at the restaurant.
Workers at AV hope the new title will scare up some extra business.
4 comments
lickerblisters
Isn’t EVERYTHING about Scranton at least a little bit scary? You know, Scranton school board, politics, crime, neighboring garbage piles,….stuff like that.
stiqup570
So I’ve lived in Scranton almost all my life and I have never once ever heard this at all and I’ve been going to that building since it was The Banshee. What the last line of this article says is exactly what this article is. An attempt to get more business for a building who’s probably friends with WNEP or someone in the media industry.
It’s funny I remember a group of people I was friends with started a community garden in the back alley and the owner said it was completely fine and then out of nowhere said we couldn’t do it anymore once we already started the work. That’s pretty much the only weird thing I’ve ever seen or heard about that building in my entire life.
Jo Anne Guzzi Liples
I love it there! Food is always great , and very good wines.
natem250
“Workers at AV hope the new title will scare up some extra business.”
Well there ya go.