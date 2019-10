Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- It was all things pastel at the 13th annual Michele's Ladies in Pink party in Lackawanna County.

People gathered at Fiorelli's in Blakely on Sunday to remember and honor Michele Zini who passed away in 2005 after a five-year battle with breast cancer.

Organizers say Michele was known for her generosity.

All of the money raised will benefit local women fighting the disease.