× Woman Killed in Northumberland County Crash

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after an overnight crash in Northumberland County.

State police say Joan Jimenez, 22, of West Milton, was driving west along Interstate 80 in Turbot Township near Milton around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. She swerved across the westbound lanes and hit a guide rail.

Jimenez was thrown from her SUV.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.