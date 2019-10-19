Stuff the Truck for THON

CRESSONA, Pa. -- People in Schuylkill County stuffed the truck with items like books, crayons, stuffed animals, and blankets.

The event was held by Penn State Schuylkill to benefit THON, a student-run philanthropy program that benefits children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Students spent the day collecting donations at Hoy's Used Cars in Cressona.

"We're raising money for pediatric awareness and kids affected by pediatric cancer. We have one of our THON children here today, Devon. She is in remission for a year and three months now, so we're super excited to have her here and the Nittany Lion, of course. We're just collecting stuffed animals. We're collecting different items the hospital needs, and of course, donations, too," said Abbie Kaiser of Cressona.

Since 1977, THON has raised more than $150 million to help fight childhood cancer.

