Delaware Valley alumnus Matt Cavallaro threw six touchdown passes and the No. 3 Lackawanna College football team beat Hocking College 69-6. With the win, Lackawanna is 7-0 this season. The Falcons set a new school record with their 19th straight victory.
No. 3 Lackawanna Rolls Past Hocking for School-Record 19th Straight Win
