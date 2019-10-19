Ninth Annual Bonfire at Scranton Iron Furnaces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A bonfire lit up the night sky in the Electric City.

This year, the ninth annual Bonfire at the Iron Furnaces highlights the local Polish heritage through a celebration of traditions.

There was a little something for everyone, including polka music and fire twirling.

"This is actually my fourth performance here at the iron furnaces," said Natalie Buchinsky of Dickson City. "The bonfire is amazing. The people who run this, the committee, they are amazing."

Proceeds from the bonfire festival benefit the Pennsylvania Heritage Museum and Scranton Iron Furnaces.