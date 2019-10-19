Home and Backyard Visits MacKenzie Childs

A visit to Aurora, NY isn't complete without venturing to MacKenzie Childs campus. We stop by to take a look at this fun, quirky, unmistakable decor line.  They take us behind the scenes as we talk to and watch the artisans create their beautiful pottery. We then take you on a tour of their picturesque farm,  home to a small herd of Scottish Highland cattle, dozens of birds roosting in the Gothic-Revival-style Chicken Palace, a duck pond, a 1930s greenhouse, spectacular gardens and plenty of manicured fields.  You can enjoy the most wonderful views of Cayuga Lake. Overlooking the grounds is their exquisitely restored Farmhouse with daily guided tours that take you through 15 rooms of their unique brand of decor.

