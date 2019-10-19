A visit to Aurora, NY isn't complete without venturing to MacKenzie Childs campus. We stop by to take a look at this fun, quirky, unmistakable decor line. They take us behind the scenes as we talk to and watch the artisans create their beautiful pottery. We then take you on a tour of their picturesque farm, home to a small herd of Scottish Highland cattle, dozens of birds roosting in the Gothic-Revival-style Chicken Palace, a duck pond, a 1930s greenhouse, spectacular gardens and plenty of manicured fields. You can enjoy the most wonderful views of Cayuga Lake. Overlooking the grounds is their exquisitely restored Farmhouse with daily guided tours that take you through 15 rooms of their unique brand of decor.
Home and Backyard Visits MacKenzie Childs
-
Road Trip Visit to MacKenzie Childs Pottery Studio
-
Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2019
-
Longwood Gardens 2019: The Meadow Garden
-
MLB Pitcher Kicked, Tased and Arrested After Allegedly Crawling Through the Doggy Door of a Stranger’s Home
-
Helicopter Crash Injures Three, Leaves Big Mess
-
-
Longwood Gardens 2019: The Flower Garden Walk
-
Transform Your Porch Deck or Patio With Outdoor Accessories
-
WNEP-TV Special: A Day At The 164th Bloomsburg Fair
-
Hot Weekend on the Way at Lake Wallenpaupack
-
Bear Attack Concerns Dog Owners in Montgomery
-
-
Late Summer Garden Tips
-
Luzerne County CYS Director Pans School District’s Lunch Letter
-
Veteran Organization Helping Rebuild Flood-damaged Homes