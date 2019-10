Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- A buck ran across Route 6 in Archbald and straight into the side of a van.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday near the intersection with Betty Street.

Police say the eight-point buck smashed into a side window of the van and was stuck for a little while before finally freeing itself. The deer then ran into the woods.

No one in the van was seriously hurt in the crash in Lackawanna County.