WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some people in Luzerne County spent the night on the dance floor.

Local celebrities teamed up with professional dancers at the KISS Theatre near Wilkes-Barre for a chance to be named the best dancers of the night.

The dance-off benefits the theater in Luzerne County and helps to provide arts education to children in the Wyoming Valley.

Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni and Chelsea Strub helped judge the competition.