5K to Raise Money for Community Parks

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Runners took to the pavement near Tamaqua on Saturday to raise money for community parks.

The Rush Township Police Department 5K Run and Walk kicked off around 10 a.m.

Nearly 50 runners participated to benefit the improvement of Rush Township community parks.

The proceeds will help to build a disc golf course.

"It's a nice turnout, and what's nice about it too is in the fall, this is kind of like the last hoorah before the weather gets way too cold for you to want to come do anything outside," said Kenneth Zipovsky, Rush Township.

This is the second year for the run.

