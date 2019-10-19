4th Annual Rocktoberfest in Lehighton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- An event aimed at fighting breast cancer continued in Carbon County on Saturday.

It's called "Rocktoberfest." This is the fourth year for the fall event in downtown Lehighton.

The festival feature lots of live music, beer and wine, food, and craft vendors.

All the proceeds go toward the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

"We cruised up through town and we saw a lot of craft items and great food," said Christina Donato of Danville. "We made it up pretty quickly here to the beer tent and chill out and listen to the band."

Rocktoberfest continues Sunday with even more live music.