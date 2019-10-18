Vice President Coming to Duryea on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Carpets being cleaned and flowers arranged on the front lawn.

The Schott facility in Duryea got a little makeover to prepare for a visit from the Vice President. Mike Pence is scheduled to be here on Monday to tour the plant and speak to employees.

At the plant in Duryea, Schott makes high-tech glass for aerospace, the military and other kinds of companies.

During his remarks, Pence plans to congratulate Schott for celebrating its 50th anniversary.

He'll also talk about the administration's efforts to enact the United States Mexico Canada agreement, which would affect trade throughout North America.

Some people in Duryea believe there are more important issues.

“There are children that are homeless and that don't have food to eat. Let's start taking care of America first,” one pedestrian said.

The visit is only open to employees and invited guests but many people in Duryea wish they'd be able to hear what President Trump's right-hand man has to say.

"Stock markets are always up the only time they go down is when they hassle with him when they start hasslin with him the stocks go down just leave him alone let him get his job done,” Butch Popish of Duryea said.

