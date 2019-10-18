× State Police Conclude Investigation in Fatal Wrong Way Crash

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — More than 11 months after a fatal crash in Carbon County, state police say they have finished their investigation.

50-year-old Paul Gerrity was killed in a wrong way crash last November.

Investigators are now reviewing the case with the District Attorney to see if charges will be brought against alleged wrong-way driver, Joseph Perisco.

In May, Persico settled a civil case with Gerrity’s estate for over a million dollars.