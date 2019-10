× Police Search for Paintball Gunmen

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers are looking for the person or persons who shot at a truck with paintballs while driving on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night heading south in Hazle Township.

The driver of the truck told state police a dark gray sedan was tailgating him then pulled up along side, and shot several yellow paintballs at the truck.

If you have any information contact state police.