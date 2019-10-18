New Plaques Added to War Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- The Fall chill in the air didn't stop these men from American Legion Post 903 from getting another project done at the War Memorial near Tannersville.

"Oh it just makes it look more beautiful. The more you put into it, the more you get out of it," said John Stagnito, Saylorsburg.

Legion members are installing new memorial plaques with names of men and women from Monroe County, who died while serving their country.

One for the Cold War and another for the War on Terrorism. As well as an updated Vietnam plaque.

"We have one more project to finish after we get the Cold War and the War on Terror up. The last project will be over in that area on the other side, we are putting up a sponsor plaque," said Commander Tom Bowditch, American Legion Post 903.

Most of these war memorial plaques already have names on them. Legion members need your help filling the breaks.

"We gotta get the names from the community. I think we have two from the Cold War and a couple from the War on Terror but I don't have a complete list. We are reaching out to the Department of Defense to see what we can get but we definitely need the community to call us up and give names," said Commander Bowditch.

"You can't leave that blank, you know. But that's a good way to start out," said Stagnito.

If you know someone whose name should be placed on one of these plaques, contact Commander Tom Bowditch at 570-460-5094 or by email, tbow49@aol.com.