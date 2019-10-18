× Mike Pence Set to Visit Schott Glass as Part of Business’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a stop in Luzerne County.

According to a spokesperson for Schott Glass, Pence is supposed to be at the facility in Duryea on Monday afternoon.

The vice president is expected to celebrate the glass manufacturer’s 50th anniversary and speak about the passage of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The event in Luzerne County is for Schott employees and invited guests only and is not open to the public.