Matt McGloin joins the XFL’s New York Guardians

"It's exciting, It's always something that I wanted to continue to do when the phone stopped ringing for the NFL I just thought that my journey wasn't over, my career, wasn't over." said McGloin.

"I've always done my best to stay in shape and get prepared, now the XFL has given me an opportunity to continue to play, to continue my career and it's something I'm very excited about."said Matt. "I've always promised myself that as long as the phone continued to ring that I would continue to play. I'm 29 year old, I have a lot of football left in me, I can continue to play at a high level. I've never been one to lie to myself so when I feel I can't play, I won't go out there. Because, one it's fair to myself and my family, it's not fair to my teammates, so, but I still think I can play, I can get the job done. I can lead, I can still win football games, so that's why I am playing."

Matt, mused. "I mean with the hiring of Commissioner Oliver Luck , somebody who's been around football his whole entire life, he's really just brought a vision to this game and now this organization that is unlike anything the game has seen so he's done a great job and everybody is buying into what this league and what this brand is trying to accomplish. I had the opportunity to spend a few days in New York, just meeting some of the coaches and some of the members of the organization so,it's a fantastic opportunity and I am really looking forward to it."

McGloin concluded. "It's so close to home, so many friends and family can make that short drive to Met Life and New York to see me play. My wife, I have a new baby, so knowing that he will be at the games, our baby boy, it's just an incredible chance. I know he won't remember it, but just knowing that he is there and watching me play is just creates a different feeling. it's just really exciting."