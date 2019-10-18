Making Moonshine on Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- As part of the revitalization efforts in Schuylkill Haven a new moonshine distillery and restaurant is coming to the borough.

"One of the things that every small town that has revitalized itself has is either a brewery or a distillery or a winery as a draw to get people to come into town. So we're really hoping that was re-opening this distillery, that will help get other businesses to want to come into town," said Lori Michael, owner.

Main Street Moonshine, formerly 4play Moonshine is set to open its doors next week on the 100 block of West Main Street in Schuylkill Haven.

Making moonshine is something owner, Lori Michael's family has found great joy in.

"We started out by watching moonshiners on TV and then just playing around with it and then decided that if we're going to do this, we need it to be legal, so we filed for all of our permits and got our licenses and started doing it. It is a lot of fun and it's something we can do together as a family, so we enjoy the time we get to spend together doing it," said Lori Michael, owner.

All of the distilling is done on site.

To start, Main Street Moonshine will offer about 6-7 flavors, but eventually it would like to eventually grow to 20-22 flavors.

"It will also be a restaurant. We're going to have pub type food and we're going to have regional ethnic food as well. Things like city chicken, kielbasa, pierogies, shepherd's pie. Things like that are going to be on our menu as well," said Lori Michael, owner.

Main street moonshine will hold a grand opening on Friday October 25th from 4-6 p.m.