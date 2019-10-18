× Large Crowd on Hand for Football Game in Lycoming County

MOUNTOURSVILLE, Pa. — While both teams are undefeated, the big draw here is Southern Columbia.

The tigers have not lost a game in three seasons and they haven’t given up many points this season.

Check out the lines when the gates opened here at Montoursville Area High School.

People started lining up around 3:30 p.m. to get a good spot.

There were around 1,300 tickets sold before the gates even opened Friday.

Officials here were concerned the game would sell out because both the Warriors and the Tigers are undefeated.

Southern Columbia high school is the defending state champ.

In addition to all of that, this is Montoursville’s homecoming game.

All of these extra people bring in extra cars.

There is additional parking at Lyter Elementary School, Montoursville Presbyterian Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Penndot, and the Geisinger Clinic.

People here are excited to see a good game between two undefeated teams.

“Big Friday night game. I don`t always come to the games, it`s my third one this year. Good weather and it`s probably going to be the best one of the year,” Mike Twigg, Montoursville.

“I think it`s going to be a good game. Hopefully Southern will come out on top and it will be a good victory,” said Matt Colella, Elysburg.