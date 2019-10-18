× Holiday Hiring Season Starts In NEPA

DICKSON CITY, Pa — Looking to put a little extra jingle in your pocket this holiday season?

Well, stores are hiring.

TJ Maxx, Kohl’s, Target and more all looking for seasonal workers.

“I think it’s good for the city. You know? More job opportunities. Me personally, I just moved up here a week and a half ago so I applied to I think it was TJ Maxx and I got a job there. Couple calls back so it’s real good you know employment wise,” said one man.

Target is hiring about 130-thousand holiday workers nationwide.

At the store in Dickson City, they need about 70 workers.

The starting pay is 13 dollars an hour and a lot of the work will be filling online orders.

“For us in retail, we call it the Super Bowl of retail. We’re super excited, we work towards this day literally the whole year so it’s exciting that it’s upon us already. We’re looking in all areas of working in the store so exciting of course working in fulfillment which is out digital sales which is huge this year for us,” Karen Clark of Target.

Amazon is looking to hire workers in Northeast Pensylvania and drivers too for the holiday season.

Some businesses are holding on the spot hiring days.

Some people said they have already started shopping.

“I think it’s a smart move because some of us like to bargain hunt and get the best price possible and then you know if I get overenthusiastic and give the present early, they can exchange it if they don’t want it!” said Sister Dee Dunn of Marywood University.