× Forest City Personal Care Home Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

FOREST CITY, Pa. — The Forest City Personal Care home in Susquehanna County was evacuated Friday night after a gas leak.

Fire crews tell Newswatch 16 residents were taken out of the building as a precaution for about an hour.

Investigators believe the leak was caused by a propane tank near a stove.

No one was injured, and everyone is safely back inside in Susquehanna County.

41.655235 -75.467700