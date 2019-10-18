Empire Beauty School Holds Victims of Domestic Violence Fundraiser

MOOSIC, Pa. — A beauty school in Lackawanna County held a fundraiser Friday to raise money for local shelters helping women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

This is the 14th year that Empire Beauty Schools, including one in Moosic held the fundraiser.

Nationally, Empire has been able to donate more than 2 million in cash and free services to shelters and their residents.

All the money raised today in Moosic will benefit Schuylkill women in crisis, transitions of PA and Women’s Resource Center.

